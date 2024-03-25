Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 178,369 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 163,416 shares.The stock last traded at $43.50 and had previously closed at $41.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.

Navios Maritime Partners Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.95.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The shipping company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $1.74. The firm had revenue of $327.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.00 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 33.18% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Navios Maritime Partners Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pale Fire Capital SE grew its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 80.9% during the second quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 705,680 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,419,000 after acquiring an additional 315,680 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 102.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 102,656 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 52,022 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 1,082.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,525 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 41,675 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $1,163,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 87,551 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 29,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.

