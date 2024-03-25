Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Natuzzi Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NTZ opened at $6.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.31 and a 200 day moving average of $6.51. Natuzzi has a 12 month low of $4.76 and a 12 month high of $7.60.

Institutional Trading of Natuzzi

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Natuzzi stock. Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natuzzi Company Profile

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores in the United States, Canada, other Americas, West and South Europe, Italy, the Middle East, Africa, India, the Asia-Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

