National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.
NGG has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group raised National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com downgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.
NGG stock opened at $68.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.82. National Grid has a 12-month low of $56.40 and a 12-month high of $74.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.93.
National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.
