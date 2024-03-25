Nathan Gooden Sells 5,129 Shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Stock

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) CFO Nathan Gooden sold 5,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $179,874.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,374 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,386.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Nathan Gooden sold 5,129 shares of Squarespace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $163,358.65.

Squarespace stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 782,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,664. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.55. Squarespace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.59 and a 52 week high of $36.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of -699.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.49.

Squarespace ( NYSE:SQSP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.12). Squarespace had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $270.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Squarespace, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SQSP has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Squarespace from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Squarespace from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Squarespace from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Squarespace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Squarespace during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Squarespace during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Squarespace during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Squarespace during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Squarespace in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet in the United States and internationally. It enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

