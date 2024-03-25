Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Receives $46.90 Average PT from Brokerages

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.90.

Several brokerages have commented on MUR. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

MUR opened at $44.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 2.20. Murphy Oil has a 1 year low of $32.80 and a 1 year high of $48.47.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.10). Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 19.12%. The business had revenue of $844.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Murphy Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Murphy Oil will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This is a boost from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is 28.44%.

In related news, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 110,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $4,442,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,035,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,811,324.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $433,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,576.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $4,442,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,035,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,811,324.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 156,260 shares of company stock valued at $6,322,644. 5.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Murphy Oil by 1.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 3.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,048 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 8.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 4.1% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,436 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

