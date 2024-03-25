MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Shares Down 6.1%

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report) dropped 6.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.84 and last traded at $0.85. Approximately 525,428 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 1,492,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.

MultiPlan Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.36. The stock has a market cap of $523.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 0.65.

Get MultiPlan alerts:

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. MultiPlan had a negative net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $244.14 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of MultiPlan

About MultiPlan

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in MultiPlan in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in MultiPlan by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 340,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 9,221 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in MultiPlan by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 255,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 23,026 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of MultiPlan by 363.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 590,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 462,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MultiPlan by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,082,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 15,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services that reduce medical costs, through data-driven algorithms and insights that detect claims over-charges and negotiate or recommend reimbursement; and network-based services that provide contracted discounts with healthcare providers, as well as outsourced network development and management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MultiPlan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MultiPlan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.