MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Shares Down 6.1%

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report) dropped 6.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.84 and last traded at $0.85. Approximately 525,428 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 1,492,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.36. The stock has a market cap of $523.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 0.65.
MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. MultiPlan had a negative net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $244.14 million for the quarter.
MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services that reduce medical costs, through data-driven algorithms and insights that detect claims over-charges and negotiate or recommend reimbursement; and network-based services that provide contracted discounts with healthcare providers, as well as outsourced network development and management services.
