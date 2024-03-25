Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$18.61.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on MTL shares. National Bankshares raised their target price on Mullen Group from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Cormark raised their target price on Mullen Group from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. CIBC raised Mullen Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Mullen Group from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Mullen Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Mullen Group
Mullen Group Trading Down 0.7 %
Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$498.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$500.00 million. Mullen Group had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 6.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mullen Group will post 1.3437788 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Mullen Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Mullen Group’s payout ratio is 49.66%.
About Mullen Group
Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle e-commerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation, inventory, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Mullen Group
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Nvidia’s AI Tech Part of Novo Nordisk’s New Supercomputer
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.