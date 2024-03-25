Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$18.61.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MTL shares. National Bankshares raised their target price on Mullen Group from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Cormark raised their target price on Mullen Group from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. CIBC raised Mullen Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Mullen Group from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Mullen Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd.

TSE MTL opened at C$14.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.38. Mullen Group has a twelve month low of C$12.82 and a twelve month high of C$16.43. The company has a market cap of C$1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$14.89 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.04.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$498.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$500.00 million. Mullen Group had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 6.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mullen Group will post 1.3437788 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Mullen Group’s payout ratio is 49.66%.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle e-commerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation, inventory, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

