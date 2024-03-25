Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Trading 1.4% Higher

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.35 and last traded at $4.27. Approximately 176,780 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 757,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.21.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.44.
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($15.32) EPS for the quarter.
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
