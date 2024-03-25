Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Trading 1.4% Higher

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.35 and last traded at $4.27. Approximately 176,780 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 757,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.21.

Mullen Automotive Trading Up 9.0 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.44.

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($15.32) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mullen Automotive

Mullen Automotive Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MULN. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Mullen Automotive during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Mullen Automotive by 208.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 191,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 129,206 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Mullen Automotive by 301.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 99,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74,722 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mullen Automotive by 215.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 103,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 71,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mullen Automotive during the second quarter worth $31,000. 11.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

