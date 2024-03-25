MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.75.

Separately, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

NYSE:MRC opened at $12.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.74. MRC Global has a 1 year low of $8.15 and a 1 year high of $12.73.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.12. MRC Global had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The company had revenue of $768.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. MRC Global’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that MRC Global will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of MRC Global by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 151,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 76,100 shares in the last quarter. Venator Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MRC Global during the fourth quarter valued at $550,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MRC Global by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 77,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 6,912 shares during the period.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components; and valve modification services, including valve control extensions, welding, hydrotesting, painting, coating, x-raying, and actuation assembly.

