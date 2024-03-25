Morguard North American (MRG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on April 15th

Morguard North American (TSE:MRG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Morguard North American Stock Performance

Morguard North American has a one year low of C$13.17 and a one year high of C$16.21.

Morguard North American (TSE:MRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$85.00 million during the quarter.

About Morguard North American

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Trust’s investment objectives are to generate stable and growing cash distributions on a tax-efficient basis; enhance the value of the REIT’s assets and maximize long-term Unit value through active asset and property management, and expand the asset base of the REIT and increase adjusted funds from operations per Unit primarily through acquisitions and improvement of its properties through targeted deployed capital expenditures.

