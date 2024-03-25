Morgan Stanley Reiterates Overweight Rating for Vistra (NYSE:VST)

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $78.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.11% from the stock’s previous close.

VST has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Vistra from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Vistra from $42.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Vistra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

Shares of VST stock traded up $3.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $72.15. The stock had a trading volume of 5,223,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,759,725. Vistra has a 12-month low of $22.67 and a 12-month high of $72.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($1.02). Vistra had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. On average, analysts predict that Vistra will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 98,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $5,734,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,470,448. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 86,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $5,114,019.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,069,030.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 98,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $5,734,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,470,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 257,285 shares of company stock valued at $15,404,397 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Vistra by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Vistra by 2.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Vistra by 1.6% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 25,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vistra by 3.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

