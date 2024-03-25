Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $220.00 price objective on the iPhone maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.18% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $208.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.27.

AAPL traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $171.63. The company had a trading volume of 37,533,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,740,379. Apple has a 52 week low of $155.98 and a 52 week high of $199.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $182.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.83.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 156.04%. The firm had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total transaction of $18,094,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,434,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,392,181.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $811,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $706,000. Financial Life Advisors bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,665 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

