Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Underweight Rating for Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID)

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.80.

Shares of Lucid Group stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,113,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,593,805. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.09. Lucid Group has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $8.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.04.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $157.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.88 million. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 475.15% and a negative return on equity of 57.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lucid Group will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Lucid Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Lucid Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 75,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

