Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Declares Annual Dividend of $0.50 (NYSE:MSDL)

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, February 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Thursday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Price Performance

NYSE:MSDL traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,913. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.58. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has a 1 year low of $19.05 and a 1 year high of $22.97.

Get Morgan Stanley Direct Lending alerts:

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $100.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.34 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on MSDL shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.50 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley Direct Lending currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Read Our Latest Report on MSDL

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Direct Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.