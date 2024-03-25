Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Declares Annual Dividend of $0.50 (NYSE:MSDL)

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, February 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Thursday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.
Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Price Performance
NYSE:MSDL traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,913. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.58. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has a 1 year low of $19.05 and a 1 year high of $22.97.
Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $100.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.34 million.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Report on MSDL
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Morgan Stanley Direct Lending
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Should You Buy Boeing Stock After CEO Resignation Announcement?
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- These Are The Most Upgraded Stocks From Q1
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Apple Faces DOJ Scrutiny, but Not These 3 Under the Radar Names
Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Direct Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.