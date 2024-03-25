Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Holdings Cut by Sendero Wealth Management LLC

Sendero Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCO. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management grew its holdings in Moody’s by 0.7% during the second quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 4,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 2.0% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 4.0% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCO traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $388.02. The stock had a trading volume of 218,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $70.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $386.51 and its 200 day moving average is $361.96. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $290.98 and a 52-week high of $407.62.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 55.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 38.95%.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total transaction of $958,945.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,368,273.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $425.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $427.00 to $411.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $420.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.42.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

