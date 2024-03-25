Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. cut its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 187,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,888 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $13,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter worth about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1,553.8% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $70.85. 6,782,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,159,885. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $96.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.79.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.83%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. DA Davidson started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.37.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

