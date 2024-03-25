Mizuho Lowers PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) to Neutral

Mizuho cut shares of PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Mizuho currently has $58.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $53.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PBF. StockNews.com cut shares of PBF Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PBF Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.50.

Shares of PBF stock opened at $56.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. PBF Energy has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $58.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.63.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.49). PBF Energy had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that PBF Energy will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is currently 6.08%.

In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 770,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.95 per share, with a total value of $33,071,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,832,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,127,264.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 40,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $2,202,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 160,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,829,813.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 770,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.95 per share, for a total transaction of $33,071,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,832,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,127,264.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,268,200 shares of company stock valued at $54,251,872. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $412,454,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PBF Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $54,832,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PBF Energy by 9.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,265,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,916,000 after buying an additional 1,077,287 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in PBF Energy by 1,112.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 966,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,718,000 after buying an additional 886,617 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in PBF Energy by 253.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,156,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,569,000 after buying an additional 828,787 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

