Mizuho Increases Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Price Target to $135.00

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Mizuho from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ALV. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Autoliv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Autoliv from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.

Autoliv Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ALV traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $123.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,658. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.17. Autoliv has a fifty-two week low of $79.66 and a fifty-two week high of $124.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.71.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 27.13% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Autoliv

In other Autoliv news, insider Colin Naughton sold 782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total transaction of $86,551.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,143.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Autoliv news, CEO Mikael Bratt sold 4,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total value of $463,676.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,925,256.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Colin Naughton sold 782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total value of $86,551.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,143.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,388 shares of company stock worth $921,757 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autoliv

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Autoliv by 188.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,468,058 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $510,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575,146 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 185.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $135,904,000 after buying an additional 945,517 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter valued at $67,916,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 292.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,146,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $87,794,000 after acquiring an additional 854,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 169.8% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 759,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $83,661,000 after buying an additional 477,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

