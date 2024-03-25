Mirvac Group (ASX:MGR) Insider Damien Frawley Buys 18,415 Shares

Mirvac Group (ASX:MGR – Get Free Report) insider Damien Frawley bought 18,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.16 ($1.42) per share, with a total value of A$39,776.40 ($26,168.68).

Mirvac Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.90.

About Mirvac Group

Founded in 1972, Mirvac is an Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) top 50 company with an integrated asset creation and curation capability. For more than 50 years, we've dedicated ourselves to creating extraordinary urban places and experiences. We have over $35 billion of assets under management, together with a $12 billion commercial and mixed use development pipeline, and a $17 billion residential development pipeline, enabling us to deliver innovative and high-quality property for our customers, while driving long-term value for our securityholders.

