Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Given New C$18.75 Price Target at Scotiabank

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$19.25 to C$18.75 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MI.UN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.00 to C$22.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Laurentian increased their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Desjardins raised their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.27.

Get Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Price Performance

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Company Profile

TSE:MI.UN traded down C$0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$15.89. The stock had a trading volume of 45,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.96, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 1.16. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 52 week low of C$12.81 and a 52 week high of C$17.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$634.01 million, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.18.

(Get Free Report)

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.