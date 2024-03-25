MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Trading 18% Higher

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 18% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1,799.33 and last traded at $1,797.50. Approximately 1,380,750 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 2,214,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,523.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MSTR shares. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $1,560.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $560.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $990.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $670.00 to $791.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MicroStrategy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $870.20.

MicroStrategy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $881.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $611.09. The company has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.79 and a beta of 2.82.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $124.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.90 million. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 86.47% and a return on equity of 42.81%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $861.24, for a total transaction of $8,612,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,437.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 350 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.32, for a total value of $248,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 453 shares in the company, valued at $322,227.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $861.24, for a total transaction of $8,612,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,437.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,447 shares of company stock worth $83,287,210 over the last three months. 20.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MicroStrategy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSTR. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 307.7% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 53 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 2,800.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 63 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 246.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

