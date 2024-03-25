MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Gap Up to $1,523.00

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1,523.00, but opened at $1,605.00. MicroStrategy shares last traded at $1,688.00, with a volume of 537,748 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $560.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $670.00 to $791.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $1,560.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $990.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $870.20.

MicroStrategy Stock Up 18.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.79 and a beta of 2.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $881.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $611.09.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $124.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.90 million. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 42.81% and a net margin of 86.47%.

Insider Transactions at MicroStrategy

In related news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 350 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.32, for a total value of $248,962.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,227.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other MicroStrategy news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.32, for a total transaction of $248,962.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,227.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 3,675 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,632.55, for a total value of $5,999,621.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,447 shares of company stock valued at $83,287,210 over the last 90 days. 20.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MicroStrategy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 10.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 396 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in MicroStrategy by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 63 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in MicroStrategy by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 4.5% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 908 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

