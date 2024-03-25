Microsaic Systems (LON:MSYS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.23

Shares of Microsaic Systems plc (LON:MSYS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.23 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.23 ($0.02), with a volume of 576 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.25 ($0.02).

The company has a current ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 8.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of £2.19 million, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.30.

Microsaic Systems plc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of miniaturised mass spectrometry (MS) instruments in the United Kingdom, Japan, the United States, Europe, China, South Korea, and internationally. It develops and markets in-field screening solution for real-time monitoring used in various markets, such as water, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, academia, and food and beverage.

