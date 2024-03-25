Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at Piper Sandler

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $95.00 to $130.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MU. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $118.69.

Shares of MU opened at $110.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $113.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.94 and a beta of 1.24.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.33%.

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total value of $605,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,390,188.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total transaction of $605,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at $56,390,188.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 254,228 shares of company stock valued at $24,036,891. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

