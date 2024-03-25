Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Raised to $124.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $105.00 to $124.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $118.69.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of MU opened at $110.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $121.66 billion, a PE ratio of -31.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.70. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $113.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.03) EPS. Analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -13.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total value of $5,102,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 758,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,005,192.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total value of $5,102,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 758,557 shares in the company, valued at $86,005,192.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,739,556.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 254,228 shares of company stock valued at $24,036,891 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Micron Technology

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,833,670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $737,015,000 after buying an additional 80,345 shares in the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 492.3% in the 3rd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 26,444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 21,979 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,807,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $599,203,000 after buying an additional 927,302 shares in the last quarter. Merlin Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $407,000. Finally, Amitell Capital Pte Ltd raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd now owns 95,210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,477,000 after buying an additional 47,105 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Micron Technology

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.