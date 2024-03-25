Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Lifted to “Buy” at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $140.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

MU has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $118.69.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on MU

Micron Technology Price Performance

Micron Technology stock opened at $110.21 on Thursday. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $113.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.26 and a 200-day moving average of $79.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.03) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Micron Technology will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -13.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,739,556.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $4,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,970,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 254,228 shares of company stock valued at $24,036,891. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.