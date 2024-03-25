Michael J. Endres Sells 66,000 Shares of Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Stock

Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) Director Michael J. Endres sold 66,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total transaction of $4,241,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,928,035.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Worthington Enterprises Stock Performance

WOR stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.70. The stock had a trading volume of 39,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,358. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.39. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.96 and a 52-week high of $69.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.42.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.44). Worthington Enterprises had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The business had revenue of $316.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Worthington Enterprises

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Worthington Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Worthington Enterprises in the third quarter worth $31,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Worthington Enterprises during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Worthington Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 51.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Worthington Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Worthington Enterprises from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Worthington Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised Worthington Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Worthington Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Worthington Enterprises Company Profile

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

Further Reading

