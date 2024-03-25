Meyer Handelman Co. Trims Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Meyer Handelman Co. cut its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 553,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the period. Sysco accounts for 1.6% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Meyer Handelman Co. owned about 0.11% of Sysco worth $40,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 74.6% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SYY traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,452,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,047,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $62.24 and a twelve month high of $82.89. The company has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.09.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 105.22% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.90%.

In other news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $137,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.38.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

