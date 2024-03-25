Meyer Handelman Co. Trims Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Meyer Handelman Co. cut its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $6,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 536.5% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 11,110 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 57,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,543,000 after purchasing an additional 12,878 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Blackstone by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 443,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on BX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.53.

In other news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $127.08 per share, with a total value of $29,482.56. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,349,313. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ruth Porat bought 232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $127.08 per share, for a total transaction of $29,482.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,349,313. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 28,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total value of $3,694,498.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 982,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,773,399.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,587,168 shares of company stock valued at $37,816,476. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BX traded up $0.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $128.84. 1,788,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,881,504. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.29 and a fifty-two week high of $133.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.65. The company has a market capitalization of $92.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.87, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.51.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 205.46%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

