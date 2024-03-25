Meyer Handelman Co. Trims Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Meyer Handelman Co. cut its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,163 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $18,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 358.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 243 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 176.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 329 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of TEL traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $141.61. 1,757,510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,184,102. The stock has a market cap of $44.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.08. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $146.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 20.69%. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.67%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $14,367,888.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,386,096. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TEL

TE Connectivity Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.