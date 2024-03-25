Meyer Handelman Co. Sells 5,166 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Meyer Handelman Co. cut its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 301,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,166 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $23,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 46,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 17,592 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 138,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 736.7% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 9,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 8,752 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 106,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,179,000 after purchasing an additional 7,571 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America cut DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet cut DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $171,371.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 0.3 %

DD traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.94. 1,533,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,428,276. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.73. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.14 and a 52 week high of $78.74.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 163.44%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

