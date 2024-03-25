Meyer Handelman Co. Sells 5,163 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Meyer Handelman Co. decreased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,163 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $18,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TEL. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,834 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 65,166 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 36,295 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,099,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on TEL shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup began coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $14,367,888.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,386,096. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of TEL traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $141.61. 1,757,510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,184,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $44.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.08. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $146.84.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.13. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 20.69%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.67%.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

