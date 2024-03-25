Meyer Handelman Co. Sells 39,699 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Meyer Handelman Co. cut its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,699 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $9,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in Citigroup by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE C traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.95. The company had a trading volume of 12,022,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,414,076. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $61.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.56. The company has a market capitalization of $116.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.50.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on C. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Societe Generale cut Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.03.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

