Meyer Handelman Co. Sells 3,626 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Meyer Handelman Co. reduced its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,380 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 3,626 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $15,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BA. CNB Bank raised its position in shares of Boeing by 106.5% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the second quarter worth $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 100.0% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA stock traded up $2.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $191.41. The company had a trading volume of 12,908,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,599,013. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $201.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.30. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $176.25 and a one year high of $267.54. The firm has a market cap of $116.79 billion, a PE ratio of -51.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.75) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.19.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

