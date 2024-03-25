Meyer Handelman Co. Sells 21,250 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Meyer Handelman Co. lessened its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 173,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,250 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $29,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,107,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $188,769,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $730,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 103,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,559,000 after purchasing an additional 6,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

TXN traded down $1.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $170.85. 3,295,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,715,171. The firm has a market cap of $155.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.55. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $188.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.71.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.65%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TXN. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $166.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.89.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

