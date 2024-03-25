Meyer Handelman Co. Sells 1,666 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Meyer Handelman Co. cut its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,523 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,666 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $14,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 104,527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,665,000 after buying an additional 23,085 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 13,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 173,152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,904,000 after acquiring an additional 41,294 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 26,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,145,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,910,000 after purchasing an additional 14,527 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LW shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.20.

Lamb Weston Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of LW stock traded down $0.52 on Monday, hitting $102.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,434,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,713. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.66. The company has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $81.25 and a one year high of $117.38.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 18.73%.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Stories

