Meyer Handelman Co. Sells 10,082 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Meyer Handelman Co. reduced its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,082 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. owned about 0.09% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $13,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 113,894.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,804,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,943,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800,671 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,603,393,000 after buying an additional 2,774,661 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,260,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 8.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,785,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $949,648,000 after buying an additional 874,617 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 40.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,552,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,138,000 after buying an additional 448,600 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $94.39. 650,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,309,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.10 and its 200-day moving average is $89.63. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.27 and a 52 week high of $104.21.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is -155.77%.

SWK has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.60.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

