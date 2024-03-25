Meyer Handelman Co. Makes New $3.51 Million Investment in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Meyer Handelman Co. acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 40,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,805.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,326.1% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on OMC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.22.

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $43,936.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

OMC stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $93.37. 1,684,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,662,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.95. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $99.23. The firm has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.02.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.46%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

