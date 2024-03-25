Meyer Handelman Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Meyer Handelman Co. cut its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,865 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in 3M were worth $20,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Markel Corp increased its stake in 3M by 6.5% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,161,000 after purchasing an additional 16,550 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in 3M by 5.3% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in 3M during the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in 3M by 17.6% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in 3M by 73.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on 3M in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $111.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.60.

In other 3M news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $39,328.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 3M stock traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $104.81. 3,679,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,090,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $57.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.41, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00. 3M has a 52 week low of $85.35 and a 52 week high of $113.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.77.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently -47.82%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

