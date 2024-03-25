Meyer Handelman Co. Grows Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Meyer Handelman Co. increased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 746,023 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up about 1.5% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $37,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Intel by 287.5% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,504,569 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $75,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,284 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,250,000. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $517,000. Bill Few Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 26,646 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on INTC. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.48.

Intel Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of INTC traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,106,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,231,840. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.96. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $26.85 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The firm has a market cap of $176.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 128.21%.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

