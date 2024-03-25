Metahero (HERO) Price Reaches $0.0054 on Top Exchanges

Metahero (HERO) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. During the last seven days, Metahero has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. Metahero has a market cap of $49.92 million and $1.31 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metahero token can now be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Metahero alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000586 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000034 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00005562 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00014368 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero is a token. It was first traded on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metahero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metahero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.