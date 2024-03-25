Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,137 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises 1.5% of B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $7,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,276,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,072 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 19,775 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,000,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 65,503 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $23,185,000 after purchasing an additional 14,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.32, for a total transaction of $251,526.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,148,086.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 31,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.32, for a total transaction of $15,756,577.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.32, for a total transaction of $251,526.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at $5,148,086.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,365,299 shares of company stock worth $626,512,270. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded down $3.92 on Monday, hitting $505.66. 3,811,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,125,191. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $457.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $371.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $197.90 and a one year high of $523.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $39.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

META has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $470.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $536.00 to $609.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.35.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

