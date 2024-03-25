Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.67.

MESO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Mesoblast Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ:MESO opened at $2.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 3.44. Mesoblast has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $10.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MESO. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Mesoblast during the fourth quarter valued at $344,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 28,638 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Mesoblast by 55.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 18,747 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Mesoblast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mesoblast during the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 2.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells.

