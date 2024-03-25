Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,703,364 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,483 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for about 1.5% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.20% of Medtronic worth $222,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 254.9% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,054 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 9,376 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,226 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Finally, Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 68,099 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $2,613,065.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,842.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDT has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.91.

Medtronic Price Performance

MDT stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $83.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,610,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,242,122. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.35 and a 200 day moving average of $80.63. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $92.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.71%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.90%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

