Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $382.00.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on MEDP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Medpace in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $395.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Medpace from $312.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $282.00 to $452.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Medpace
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medpace
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Medpace during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.
Medpace Stock Performance
Medpace stock opened at $408.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $357.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $301.74. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.03, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.38. Medpace has a fifty-two week low of $175.38 and a fifty-two week high of $419.42.
Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.24. Medpace had a return on equity of 63.98% and a net margin of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Medpace will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.
About Medpace
Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Medpace
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Nvidia’s AI Tech Part of Novo Nordisk’s New Supercomputer
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.