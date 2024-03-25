MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com cut MediWound from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.
MediWound Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediWound
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MediWound in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in MediWound in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in MediWound in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MediWound by 122.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 8,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MediWound in the fourth quarter worth $170,000. 22.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About MediWound
MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel, bio-therapeutic, and non-surgical solutions for tissue repair and regeneration in United States, Europe, and internationally. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.
