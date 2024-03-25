MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut MediWound from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

MDWD opened at $15.97 on Friday. MediWound has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $17.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.02 million, a PE ratio of -20.74 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MediWound in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in MediWound in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in MediWound in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MediWound by 122.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 8,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MediWound in the fourth quarter worth $170,000. 22.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel, bio-therapeutic, and non-surgical solutions for tissue repair and regeneration in United States, Europe, and internationally. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

