McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. cut its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,508 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up approximately 1.3% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $32,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCD. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCD. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.10.

McDonald’s Trading Down 1.4 %

MCD traded down $4.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $278.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,945,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,205,190. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $302.39. The stock has a market cap of $201.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.92.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.74%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

