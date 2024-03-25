Matthews International Capital Management LLC Has $35.42 Million Stake in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) by 159.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,132,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,309,699 shares during the period. Kanzhun makes up about 5.0% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Matthews International Capital Management LLC owned about 0.57% of Kanzhun worth $35,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kanzhun by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Kanzhun during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 423.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Kanzhun by 132.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Kanzhun during the 2nd quarter worth $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Kanzhun Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BZ traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,962,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,214,241. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.27 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.58. Kanzhun Limited has a fifty-two week low of $12.57 and a fifty-two week high of $21.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. New Street Research raised Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. TheStreet upgraded Kanzhun from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kanzhun from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kanzhun currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

Kanzhun Company Profile

Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations.

