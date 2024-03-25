Matthews International Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Free Report) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 467,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,159 shares during the period. MINISO Group comprises 1.3% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Matthews International Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of MINISO Group worth $9,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in MINISO Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,029,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,455,000 after acquiring an additional 127,537 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MINISO Group by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,532,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,456,000 after purchasing an additional 265,483 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,490,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,393,000 after purchasing an additional 49,492 shares during the period. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 45.1% during the third quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd now owns 3,224,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,507,000 after buying an additional 1,002,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of MINISO Group by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,950,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,010,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. 17.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MINISO Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MNSO traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $20.65. 1,716,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,734,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.25. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $29.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.68 and its 200-day moving average is $22.21.

MINISO Group Announces Dividend

About MINISO Group

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 2%. MINISO Group’s payout ratio is 38.24%.

(Free Report)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

