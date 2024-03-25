Matthew M. Bilunas Sells 8,258 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Stock

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 8,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total value of $675,504.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,418,769.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Best Buy Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE BBY traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $80.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,812,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,143,542. The stock has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.30 and a 1 year high of $86.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.74.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.21. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.08%.

Several analysts have weighed in on BBY shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Best Buy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. TheStreet upgraded Best Buy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Best Buy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.27.

Institutional Trading of Best Buy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,391,369 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,671,073,000 after purchasing an additional 778,412 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,152,129 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $803,778,000 after purchasing an additional 123,256 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Best Buy by 32.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,885,308 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $773,724,000 after buying an additional 2,409,006 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,478,759 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $311,139,000 after purchasing an additional 66,770 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Best Buy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,258,309 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $348,308,000 after purchasing an additional 39,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

